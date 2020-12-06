Kenneth R Ruskell, 73, passed away on November 26, 2020 at Providence Hospital in Everett, Washington from complications of COVID19. Ken was born on Jan. 4, 1947 in Jackson, MN to Robert and Elsie (Smith) Ruskell.



After graduating from Jackson High School in 1965, he joined the National Guard. Ken later co-owned and operated a Grade A 200-acre dairy farm in partnership with his parents. They farmed an additional 400 acres of cropland and won awards for herd production. Since moving to Washington in 1989, Ken made his home in Monroe, and more recently Everett. He worked for area dairies, in landscaping, and as the first manager of Maltby Community Park.



Ken enjoyed living at Washington Oakes in Everett for the past year and a half, visiting with residents and staff and having coffee with new friends. Ken was always ready to make a new friend and had a larger than life laugh. His four children and two grandchildren were his pride and joy.



Ken is survived by his sons, Cody Ruskell, Lynnwood WA and Dustin (Deborah) Ruskell, Seattle WA; daughters Amber Ruskell-Lamer (Jim), Warsaw IL, and Autumn Ruskell (Nolan), Alpine, Wyoming; brother Gordon (Ilene) Ruskell, Jackson, MN; grandsons Finn and Gus Lamer; a niece, four nephews and former spouse Lois. He was preceded in death by his parents.



A celebration of life will be held in Spring/Summer 2021 due to pandemic restrictions. Please add your reflections of Ken for the family here: http://smartcremation.tributes.com/obituary/show/Kenneth-Robert-Ruskell-108501908.

