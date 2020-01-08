Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth R. Wallenberg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Roland Wallenberg Kenneth R. Wallenberg, "Kenny", father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and husband, passed from this world January 4, 2020. In his lifetime Kenny was known for his love of fishing and boating, his boisterous storytelling, his positive attitude, his devotion to the NFL, and his friendliness and kindness to everyone he met. As so many who met him have said, "He never knew a stranger." Kenny was born to Kenneth and Helen Wallenberg in Seattle, January 13, 1941. He was raised in Alderwood Manor, WA, graduated Edmonds High School in 1960, and lived in the greater Seattle area his entire life. He was a member of the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam War. He was a proud Teamster, delivering Budweiser products to Seattle restaurants and hotels for over 25 years. He battled and heroically overcame alcoholism, maintaining his sobriety for nearly 35 years. And in his final days, his body overtaken with pain, he retained his positive outlook...even telling stories during his last day on this earth. Kenny's legacy of fishing, boating, and storytelling will be carried on by his loving sons, Ken Wallenberg and Michael Wallenberg; his devoted daughter, Katrinia Stebing; his grandchildren, Alexis Brashear, Jason Wallenberg, Bryan Wallenberg, Trent Wallenberg, Taya Wallenberg, Kasen Stebing, and Brian Stebing; his great-grandchildren, Kalei Nichols and Justine Wallenberg; his sisters, Karen Berney-Whittier and Carol Wallenberg; and his wife, Joan. A military burial will be held at the Bay View Cemetery in Mount Vernon, WA at 1pm, January 11, 2020; followed by a reception of storytelling and celebrating his life at the Bay View Community Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to veterans' organizations.





