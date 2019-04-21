Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Ray Rose. View Sign

April 21, 1938 - February 24, 2019 Kenneth Ray Rose was born on April 21, 1938 in Seattle, WA. He passed away on February 24, 2019 in Lynnwood, WA after a battle with cancer. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. from 1955 - 1963. His unit was stationed in Okinawa, Japan from November 1958 to June 1959. He attended Queen Anne High School and graduated from Seattle University in 1972. (where he also served as Director of Admissions). He worked in real estate and the banking business for many years in Edmonds, WA until his retirement. Ken loved the water, boating, fishing, crabbing, and was a big fan of the Washington Huskies and Seattle Seahawks. He was a talented artist who loved to draw and paint. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Rosalie; and his brothers, Donald and Jack. He is survived by his sons, David (wife, Lynn), Steven (wife, Erin); and his grandkids, Kaeli (his little sidekick), Alyssa, Michael, Ellie, and Sam; and his great grandkids, Jaxon and Leighton. We are planning a Celebration of Life with friends and family in the late Spring at his favorite place Tyee Beach on Camano Island.



April 21, 1938 - February 24, 2019 Kenneth Ray Rose was born on April 21, 1938 in Seattle, WA. He passed away on February 24, 2019 in Lynnwood, WA after a battle with cancer. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. from 1955 - 1963. His unit was stationed in Okinawa, Japan from November 1958 to June 1959. He attended Queen Anne High School and graduated from Seattle University in 1972. (where he also served as Director of Admissions). He worked in real estate and the banking business for many years in Edmonds, WA until his retirement. Ken loved the water, boating, fishing, crabbing, and was a big fan of the Washington Huskies and Seattle Seahawks. He was a talented artist who loved to draw and paint. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Rosalie; and his brothers, Donald and Jack. He is survived by his sons, David (wife, Lynn), Steven (wife, Erin); and his grandkids, Kaeli (his little sidekick), Alyssa, Michael, Ellie, and Sam; and his great grandkids, Jaxon and Leighton. We are planning a Celebration of Life with friends and family in the late Spring at his favorite place Tyee Beach on Camano Island. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close