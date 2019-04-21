April 21, 1938 - February 24, 2019 Kenneth Ray Rose was born on April 21, 1938 in Seattle, WA. He passed away on February 24, 2019 in Lynnwood, WA after a battle with cancer. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. from 1955 - 1963. His unit was stationed in Okinawa, Japan from November 1958 to June 1959. He attended Queen Anne High School and graduated from Seattle University in 1972. (where he also served as Director of Admissions). He worked in real estate and the banking business for many years in Edmonds, WA until his retirement. Ken loved the water, boating, fishing, crabbing, and was a big fan of the Washington Huskies and Seattle Seahawks. He was a talented artist who loved to draw and paint. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Rosalie; and his brothers, Donald and Jack. He is survived by his sons, David (wife, Lynn), Steven (wife, Erin); and his grandkids, Kaeli (his little sidekick), Alyssa, Michael, Ellie, and Sam; and his great grandkids, Jaxon and Leighton. We are planning a Celebration of Life with friends and family in the late Spring at his favorite place Tyee Beach on Camano Island.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 21, 2019