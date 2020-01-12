Kenneth Frederic Shank Dec. 22, 1932 - Dec. 6, 2019 Kenny, was born on December 22, 1932 to Joseph and Ethel Shank. Kenny lived his life in Arlington, WA, mostly at the little green house on Lake Armstrong where so many of us learned to fish. Kenny graduated from Arlington High School in 1951 and joined the Air Force the following year. He served as a medic during the Korean War in the 1453rd Medical Air Evac Squadron caring for wounded American soldiers being airlifted to Japan. Kenny followed in his father's footsteps as a great outdoorsman, from fishing, hunting, shooting sports including archery and slingshots. Kenny mastered the art of fishing pole building and fly-tying. You could always find Kenny at the Bluebird Restaurant each day, morning and evening, for the last 40 plus years. Kenny was younger brother to Marjorie Jane Shank Ryan. Kenny is survived by his niece, Kathleen Card; and nephew, Kevin Ryan. He passed away December 6, 2019 at the age of 86. A peaceful graveside service will be held at the Arlington Cemetery, January 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. for family and friends to share memories.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 12, 2020