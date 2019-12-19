Ken Urstad passed away peacefully at his home in Greenbank, Washington on December 9, 2019, after suffering strokes four months ago and again on Thanksgiving. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Borgny (Twito), and is survived by his brother, Ray Urstad; sister, Marilyn (Norm Beers), loving wife, Peg (Knapp), son, Scott (Becky Nagy), daughter, Heidi (Jay Supple), grandchildren, Eric (Anna), Kelcie, Sydney, Jay Jr. and Kari, and countless friends. A memorial service and celebration of a life well-lived will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 1 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, 18341 WA-525, Freeland, WA 98249. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences at: www.whidbeymemorial.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 19, 2019