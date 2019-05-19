Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth W. VanAssche. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

April 9, 1950 – May 6, 2019 Family, friends, planes, motorcycles, snowmobiles, heavy equipment and epic parties at the river… these were a few of Ken's great loves in life. It is with heavy hearts and sadness that we say goodbye. On Monday, May 6, 2019, Kenneth W. VanAssche, 69, of Chelan, WA, died shortly after take-off at the Chelan Airport in his plane. It was a beautiful day and he was ready to soar. After learning to fly recently, he wanted to check flying off his "bucket list of life". His list was long, exciting and filled with adventures. The stories of his life were great and we have lost a true legend among us. Ken was born on April 9, 1950 in Everett, WA to Calvin and June VanAssche and was the second of 13 children. He was raised in Snohomish, WA. Ken moved to Sultan, WA where he raised his son and daughter with their mother, Ginny, and he later moved to Chelan, WA. Throughout his life, Ken owned and operated Ken's Tractor Company. Everyone Ken encountered came away enchanted with his stories and excitement for living life to the fullest. He had many friends in the Cascade Driftskippers Snowmobile group that he'd built lasting friendships with. He loved a good party and took every opportunity to gather family and friends and share his home, hospitality and love of life. May you soar on wings of Eagles, Ken. Your family and friends all love you and will miss you dearly! He is survived by his daughter, Jessie Kindle (Byron); granddaughters, Faith and Isabelle; father, Calvin W. VanAssche; siblings: Genny Arnold (Tony), Rodney VanAssche (Gail), Margaret Griffiths, Lorie Berkey (Walt), Pat Malgesini (John), Janet Thibert (Lee), Keran VanAssche (JD Johnson), Pete VanAssche (Jackie), Barbara Appleby, Steve VanAssche (Christel), Jim VanAssche (Joy), Jay VanAssche (April) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Dez VanAssche and his mother, June VanAssche. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ken VanAssche Memorial Fund, in care of Jessie Kindle, 41421 Nelson Place, Gold Bar, WA 98251 Condolences may be left on the Ken VanAssche Memorial Page on Facebook. We will have a celebration of life on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Hidden Meadows in Snohomish, WA from 2:00-4:00 p.m.



