Kenneth Wallin of Lake Stevens, Wa passed away on September 17, 2020, at the age of 89. Ken was born in Aberdeen, Wa on January 1,1931 to Victor and Lillie (Johnson) Wallin. He was the second of three sons. He graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1949. Along with his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his two brothers, Don and Wally. Ken is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marilyn, and their four children : Dan (Lisa), Debbie (Ron) Hochstein, Kathy (Loren) Ernst and David (Alice). Ken is also survived by his grandchildren : Tanya (Steve) , Tyler, Colt, Kayla, Brielle, Brock and Nathan (Lynette). He was also 'Great-Papa' to Sabrina, Charlie, Bryson, Norah, River and Jonah. Ken will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Ken served in the U.S. Navy during the Koren War, as a medic. While serving he received a Purple Heart for injuries.

Ken was an active member of the Lake Stevens community since 1963. He was manager of the Lake Stevens branch of 'Everett Trust and Savings Bank' (later 'Olympic Bank') before owning his own Insurance company and also 'Lakeside Realty'.

There will be no public service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity.

As time passes our tears will dry, our hearts will mend, but our love for you will never end.

January 1, 1931 - September 17, 2020