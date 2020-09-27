1/1
Kenneth W. Wallin
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth Wallin of Lake Stevens, Wa passed away on September 17, 2020, at the age of 89. Ken was born in Aberdeen, Wa on January 1,1931 to Victor and Lillie (Johnson) Wallin. He was the second of three sons. He graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1949. Along with his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his two brothers, Don and Wally. Ken is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marilyn, and their four children : Dan (Lisa), Debbie (Ron) Hochstein, Kathy (Loren) Ernst and David (Alice). Ken is also survived by his grandchildren : Tanya (Steve) , Tyler, Colt, Kayla, Brielle, Brock and Nathan (Lynette). He was also 'Great-Papa' to Sabrina, Charlie, Bryson, Norah, River and Jonah. Ken will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Ken served in the U.S. Navy during the Koren War, as a medic. While serving he received a Purple Heart for injuries.

Ken was an active member of the Lake Stevens community since 1963. He was manager of the Lake Stevens branch of 'Everett Trust and Savings Bank' (later 'Olympic Bank') before owning his own Insurance company and also 'Lakeside Realty'.

There will be no public service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity.

As time passes our tears will dry, our hearts will mend, but our love for you will never end.

January 1, 1931 - September 17, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved