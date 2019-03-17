March 2, 1943 - March 6, 2019 On March 6, 2019, we mourn the passing of Kenneth (Ken) Wilbur McConnell. Born March 2, 1943 to Earl and Mildred McConnell. He was one of 11 children and he was a twin. Ken was a jack of all trades, but being a baker was his favorite. He was a great husband, father, brother, friend. Ken had a generous heart, always had a story to share and loved to laugh. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, eight of his siblings, father-in-law, brother-in-law and three of his children, sons, Curt and Denny; and daughter, Jenni. Ken is survived by his wife, Arlene, of 53 years; daughter, Christi and her husband, Pike and their kids; son, Jim and his kids; his late daughter, Jenni's kids and grandkids; three of his sisters; numerous family members and friends. Ken was loved by many and will be missed greatly. There will be a celebration of Ken's life on March 30, 2019 at his daughter, Christi's house.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 17, 2019