



It is with great sadness we share that Kenny Williams peacefully left us for Heaven on August 7th at Providence Hospital due to a sudden heart ailment. Just three hours before he passed he was joking about the hospital not feeding him. He said, "Next time I have to come here, I'm going to have a pocket full of candy bars!"

Kenny was born in Everett on 5/13/28 to Kenneth & Edith Williams. He had one older sister, Glenna. He graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 1946 and married his high school sweetheart (Nancy Manning) in 1948. They had 3 sons, Mike, Greg & Doug. Nancy passed away in l994 and he later married their longtime friend Dee Anne, blending their families together.

After graduation he completed a 6 month night school course in machine shop at Everett Community College. He served in the Navy Reserve from 1948 through 1953. He worked preparing and maintaining lawns and gardens of private homes, before becoming employed with Scott Paper in 1955, later retiring from Kimberly Clark in 1987.

He was a very active member of the Garden Club, the Lake Stevens Historical Society and was very well loved in the Lake Stevens Community. Kenny was best known for his love of life, his contagious laughter, his beautiful garden and yard, donating his time to historical renovations in his community, and devotion to his family.

He is survived by his wife Dee Anne, son Greg (Linda) and granddaughter Lacey, daughter-in-law Lavonne, son Doug (Eileen) and grandchildren Jason (Myrane), Brendan, & Chelsey (Jeremy) and great grandsons, Nathanael & Elliot, and blended family Shelley (Terry) and several grandchildren & great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister Glenna, wife Nancy, son Mike and Dee Anne's daughter Cindy.

Ebeneezer Lutheran's Pastor Benson held a family graveside service on 8/17. A family and friend celebration of life in memory of Kenny will be planned at a future date, after the pandemic has passed.

Rest in Peace Kenny, our lives will not be the same without your infectious laugh.

May 13, 1928 - August 7, 2020