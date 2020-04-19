Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Youngren. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

February 18, 1934 - April 2, 2020 Ken Youngren was born on February 18, 1934 and passed away due to COVID-19 on April 2, 2020. He leaves behind his two sons, Steve and Rod; a brother, Harold, with their wives; his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ramona who passed away in March of 2012. Ken Youngren grew up in the Ballard area of Seattle and attended Philadelphia Church. Having a rich tenor voice, he sang solos in the church as well as singing duets with his wife, Ramona. During these years he also was part of the male choir "Men of the Chapel", the "Mariners" quartet, and the "Premieres" quartet, having made several albums that blessed many lives. Throughout his life, he worked hard, primarily in the area of cable television, building cable tv systems in the south end of Whidbey Island and around Lake Roesiger in Snohomish County. His love of music, fishing, baseball and the Lord will always be remembered. One of the songs sung by the Premieres is now a reality for Ken… "Your First Day in Heaven"… we love you and will miss you!





February 18, 1934 - April 2, 2020 Ken Youngren was born on February 18, 1934 and passed away due to COVID-19 on April 2, 2020. He leaves behind his two sons, Steve and Rod; a brother, Harold, with their wives; his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ramona who passed away in March of 2012. Ken Youngren grew up in the Ballard area of Seattle and attended Philadelphia Church. Having a rich tenor voice, he sang solos in the church as well as singing duets with his wife, Ramona. During these years he also was part of the male choir "Men of the Chapel", the "Mariners" quartet, and the "Premieres" quartet, having made several albums that blessed many lives. Throughout his life, he worked hard, primarily in the area of cable television, building cable tv systems in the south end of Whidbey Island and around Lake Roesiger in Snohomish County. His love of music, fishing, baseball and the Lord will always be remembered. One of the songs sung by the Premieres is now a reality for Ken… "Your First Day in Heaven"… we love you and will miss you! Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close