February 18, 1934 - April 2, 2020 Ken Youngren was born on February 18, 1934 and passed away due to COVID-19 on April 2, 2020. He leaves behind his two sons, Steve and Rod; a brother, Harold, with their wives; his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ramona who passed away in March of 2012. Ken Youngren grew up in the Ballard area of Seattle and attended Philadelphia Church. Having a rich tenor voice, he sang solos in the church as well as singing duets with his wife, Ramona. During these years he also was part of the male choir "Men of the Chapel", the "Mariners" quartet, and the "Premieres" quartet, having made several albums that blessed many lives. Throughout his life, he worked hard, primarily in the area of cable television, building cable tv systems in the south end of Whidbey Island and around Lake Roesiger in Snohomish County. His love of music, fishing, baseball and the Lord will always be remembered. One of the songs sung by the Premieres is now a reality for Ken… "Your First Day in Heaven"… we love you and will miss you!
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 19, 2020