Service Information Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home 11111 Aurora Ave N SEATTLE , WA 98133 (206)-362-5200

Kenneth Larry Edington Kenneth "Larry" Edington, age 78 entered heaven to be with Jesus on June 29, 2019. He was well and truly loved by his wife of 57 years, Nilah Edington. He also leaves his daughter, Piper Edington Tittle, son-in-law, Dion Tittle and grandchildren Carly and Connor. He worked as a professional land surveyor, a job he loved, for Hammond Collier and Wade - Livingstone and Associate, Inc. for 42 years. He initiated the Everett Chapter of Professional Land Surveyors of Washington. One of the largest survey jobs he did was of Totem Girl Scout Council's "Camp Robinswold", 650 acres on the Olympic Peninsula adjoining Hood Canal. This led to his becoming a Girl Scout and helping his daughter's troop. He was a square dancer, round dancer and line dancer and will be very much missed. There will be a Celebration of Life Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel at Evergreen Washelli, 11111 N. Aurora Ave., Seattle, WA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to . Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

