May 12, 1929 – May 21, 2020 Ken passed away peacefully at Providence Hospice Care Center with his wife at his side. In spite of the coronavirus, the whole family, including the grandchildren, were able to visit him before he left us to be with the Lord. Ken was born in Sisseton, South Dakota, to Chester and Lillian Nerison. He was the eldest of three children, with a sister one year younger, Adair known to all as Bobbi, then a brother James, nine years younger. At the age of 10, the family moved to Portland, Oregon, and as a youngster he always found ways to earn money whether it be having a paper route or cutting grass. When he was in high school, he went into boxing, won the regionals, won the state, then competed in New York. He went through several rounds but lost the match and never boxed again, but took up football instead. Ken received a football scholarship to play for Willamette University. While at Willamette, Ken got to entertain John Wayne because he was in the same fraternity. John Wayne had come up from California to stop at Willamette for a few days on his way to Seattle. After three years at Willamette, Ken transferred to Louis and Clark University and graduated with a BA. He married his childhood sweetheart and started his career in advertising. But it wasn't long before he went into business on his own, opening up Total Hearing. Ken and Carolyn had two children, Lisa and Kristen, then moved up to Everett. Over time, Total Hearing was moved to Lynnwood and finally to Edmonds where the company is still there today. When Ken sold Total hearing and retired, he was 76 years old. He had been in charge of that successful company for over 50 years. Ken and Carolyn divorced after 27 years. He then married Doreen who, unfortunately, died from cancer six years later. Ken then married Dorothy Mackenzie, to whom he was married for 33 years. Ken and Dorothy traveled all around the world and played golf throughout Oregon and Washington. They also enjoyed entertaining and always had the family Christmas the Sunday before Christmas so everyone could come and there was no competition from all the other families. Ken had a boat for about five years, but his passion was golf. He first joined the Mill Creek Golf and Country Club but later joined the Everett Golf and Country Club where he had been a playing member for 18 years before passing away. He also was member of the First Presbyterian Church of Everett for 32 years, a place he felt at home with. He truly enjoyed the music and loved the sound of the organ. Ken's brother preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his two daughters, Lisa Graff and Kristen Dietz; his sister, Adair McBee; two stepdaughters, Linda Kuehnert and Wendy Hargrave; plus six grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. Ken was a quiet, kind, and a loving man to all his family and friends. In the end, he suffered with Alzheimer's, but for the most part, he still remained a kind, loving man. He will be missed terribly.