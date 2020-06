Or Copy this URL to Share

On June 15, 2020 Kevin Alexanderson was taken from us to take his place in Heaven. Kevin leaves behind 5 children, Serenity, Annisa, Kevin Jr, Mac and Asher. VIEWING 06/29/2020 Solie funeral home 11am to 2pm May 2, 1983 - June 15, 2020



