Kevin Hugh Crawford 1933 – 2020 Born October 19, 1933 in Perth, Australia died at home peacefully Wednesday morning at the age 86, March 4, 2020. Kevin moved to the Everett, WA, area when he was fourteen years old with his younger brother, John, and his mother, Stella. He attended Everett High School where he graduated in 1952. He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia, with whom they raised two sons, Brad and Rod. Kevin worked at the Weyerhaeuser Kraft Mill in Everett for 33 years, retiring in 1986. After spending many years traveling to Thailand, back home to Australia and traveling throughout the US, he made his new home in Chimacum, WA for the past 16 years. He loved the Pacific Northwest, enjoying hiking, camping, boating, fishing, and an occasional game of golf. Kevin leaves behind his wife, Thungbai Simarong, also known as Kaak. He is survived by his two sons, Brad and Rod, daughters-in-law, Kim and Betsy. Also survived by two grand children, Tyler and Kelsey, and two great grandchildren, Beckham and Olive. You've taught us to enjoy life and all that we have around us, we'll all miss you dad, love you!



