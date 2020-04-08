Kevin John Jordan Sept. 17, 1963 - March 18, 2020 Kevin was born September 17, 1963 at Swedish Hospital to Donald and Inger Jordan. Kevin died in his sleep, peacefully at home, March 18 , 2020 Kevin grew up in Bellevue, WA. Kevin attended Sacred Heart Catholic School. In 1981 he graduated from Interlake High. Kevin met Sandra Wallace while commuting from Clinton to Bellevue every day and Sandy commuted to Everett, they road the ferry together every evening. Kevin and Sandy met in 1994 and were married on July 27, 1997. Kevin enjoyed swimming and soccer in school. Kevin loved helping anyone, just say the word. Kevin liked making friends and having fun and he had a kind heart. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him. Kevin is survived by his wife, Sandy; his sister, Krista Sires (Chris); his brother, Glen McConnichie (Sharon); in-laws, Theresa Jenkins (Brock); sister-in-law, Carla Redford (Tim) and Carolyn Wallace; and many nieces and nephews and cousins. A LIFE LIVED WELL
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 8, 2020