Dec. 10, 1963 - August 17, 2019 Our beloved Kevin died August 17 in a vehicle crash near Kingston, WA. Kevin was born in Spokane, WA, and was educated at St. Luke's, Brier Terrace MS, O'Dea HS, UW Bothell and City U. He taught math in the Lake WA Schools and coached football at O'Dea. He is preceded in death by his sister, Kelly; father, Leo and brother-in-law, Bear. He is survived by his mother, Dr. Pat Chandler, sister, Shannon Roeder and brother-in-law, Norm Hawker, sister, Bridgett and partner, Stephen Pearce, brother, Michael and sister-in-law, Ling Bai, nephew, Marcus Roeder, niece, Anna Chandler, and former wife, Susi Chandler plus aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins. A funeral mass and Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Cathedral in Seattle. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages gifts to the O'Dea High School Kevin Chandler '82 Memorial Scholarship Fund to support student athletes https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/1262Z72xAGINSteZo3FOWA To share your memories visit https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/kevinchandler
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 8, 2019