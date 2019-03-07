Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Patrick Graham. View Sign

With deepest sorrow, we announce the passing of Kevin Graham. Kevin was a loving husband, father, son and brother. Kevin was an active member in his church and loved the Lord Jesus Christ with all his heart. He cherished his time with family, friends and his church community. Kevin was a well-loved physical therapist and active in his community, volunteering his time and talents for local high school teams. Kevin loved the outdoors and shared this love and passion with family and friends. Kevin accomplished his goal and summited all the peaks in Washington with additional climbs in Oregon. Kevin will be missed every day by his wife, Debby Graham, three beautiful daughters Danielle, Olivia and Bethany; mother and father, Jim and Evelyn Graham and his three brothers, Ken, Keith and Kelly. A Memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Snohomish Community Church in Snohomish, WA. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the Kevin Graham Benevolent Account estab-lished for his daughters' college trust. Please make checks payable to Kevin Graham Benevolent Account, 1909 131st Dr. NE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258 or directly to any BECU office.



With deepest sorrow, we announce the passing of Kevin Graham. Kevin was a loving husband, father, son and brother. Kevin was an active member in his church and loved the Lord Jesus Christ with all his heart. He cherished his time with family, friends and his church community. Kevin was a well-loved physical therapist and active in his community, volunteering his time and talents for local high school teams. Kevin loved the outdoors and shared this love and passion with family and friends. Kevin accomplished his goal and summited all the peaks in Washington with additional climbs in Oregon. Kevin will be missed every day by his wife, Debby Graham, three beautiful daughters Danielle, Olivia and Bethany; mother and father, Jim and Evelyn Graham and his three brothers, Ken, Keith and Kelly. A Memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Snohomish Community Church in Snohomish, WA. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the Kevin Graham Benevolent Account estab-lished for his daughters' college trust. Please make checks payable to Kevin Graham Benevolent Account, 1909 131st Dr. NE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258 or directly to any BECU office. Religious Service Information Snohomish Community Church

13622 Dubuque Rd

Snohomish, WA 98290

Send Flowers Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close