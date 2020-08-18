1/1
Kevin Phillips
1953 - 2020
Kevin Dennis Phillips of Snohomish Washington lost his battle with cancer on Sunday the 9th, of August peacefully at home.

He was born in Cour D' Alene Idaho to Ray and Margie Phillips. They moved to Edmonds Washington with their 3 children in 1964.

He graduated from Woodway High, and then joined the Air Force, where he worked on B-52s as a mechanic. He then came home and worked for the Snohomish County Sheriffs as a jailer for a few years before finishing his 32 years with BOEING.

He loved to sit out in his shop with his friends and grandsons and share his many stories, while having some drinks. This is what we will miss the most. He had a wicked but funny sence of humor. He loved get togethers with family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife Juanita Phillips, His mother Margie Phillips, His older brother Tim Phillips, His older sister Molly Smith, Daughters Jennifer Anderson, and Heather Zaragoza. 5 grandchildren and 5 neices and nephews.

He will be missed deeply.

Per his wishes there will be a celebration of life once the COVID restrictions have been lifted.

February 6, 1953 - August 9, 2020



Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
