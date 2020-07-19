Kim Lee Partridge, 67, of Darrington, WA passed away February 10th 2020 after heroically battling complications from a long standing health issue.



She was born September 8th 1952 in the sleepy little town of Staples, Minnesota to parents Dick and Pat Sparks. Kim was the oldest of 4 children and moved to Washington State at the age of 9 where she spent her early youth in the Shoreline area and later moved to Brier. She graduated from Mountlake Terrace High School where she met her soul mate and husband, Dan Partridge. They were married on June 13th 1970 and would've celebrated their 50th Anniversary this year.



Dan's Military service in the Marines took them to Arizona and California for several years before returning to the Northwest. Kim and Dan had 2 children, Ann Marie and Richard Travis. Tragedy hit when Richard passed away suddenly at the age of 32, leaving a huge void in the heart of the entire family. Over the years, Kim and Dan maintained a loving relationship with Richard's wife Amanda and their granddaughters, Maya and Deanna, who now all reside in Florida.



Kim spent her early years of marriage raising children as a Military wife, but later had a career in retail sales training cashiers at a major department store. She loved working with the public and helping people learn new skills.



Kim and Dan bought a home in the friendly community of Darrington to live out their retirement. Kim was a voracious reader, read for relaxation and it was not uncommon for her to read a book a day! One of her favorite family get togethers was enjoying a lingering lunch or dinner at the local River Ranch Restaurant in Oso. She loved the simple pleasures of hanging out with family and friends, reading a juicy novel or just watching a classic movie with husband Dan and family dog, Miles.



Kim is preceded in death by her father, Dickinson Sparks and her son, Richard Partridge. She is survived by her husband, Dan Partridge; daughter, Ann Partridge; grandchildren, Michael, Stephen, Maya and Deanna; her mother, Pat Sparks; siblings, Cheryl Sparks-Pelkey (Jay), Terry Sparks, Jon Sparks, and several loving Aunts, Uncles, nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to thank Cascade Valley Hospital's ICU and Hospice Staff for their loving kindness and exemplary care during Kim's final days on this earth.







Kim's Celebration of Life Memorial had to be post-poned due to the COVID 19 pandemic, but the family wants to express their appreciation for the outpour of love and concern over the last 5 months.



Kim is now in the "eternal light" with those she loved so much, and although time will not make us miss her less, may her memory give us strength and comfort.



Memorial donations will be directed to the Darrington Library in Kim's memory.



September 8, 1952 - February 10, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store