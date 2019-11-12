Sept 10, 1959 - Sept 25, 2019 Kimberlee Morgan Brandon, 60, of Hemet, CA, passed away on September 25, 2019. She was born to James Melford Brandon and Vonnie H. Brandon, on September 10, 1959 in Vancouver, WA. Kim has had many hairstyles over the years, whether it be colored, spiked, braided, buzzed or permed and loved to prepare meals for friends and family. She enjoyed her horses as a kid, skating on the boardwalk in San Diego, driving with the top down, and always having her cats beside her. At social gatherings Kim would make it a point to introduce herself to those she didn't know. She would call it like it was; you always knew where you stood with her. Kimberlee is survived by brother, John A. Painter; sister, Eva Warner; brother, Jeff M. Brandon; niece, Ashley M. Brandon; and nephews, Jay, Scott, Allen, Mike, and David Painter. Preceded in death by father, James M. Brandon; mother, Vonnie H. Brandon; brother, Greg C. Painter. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering for Kimberlee on November 16, 2019 at her brother's home in Everett, WA. Contact us at: [email protected] gmail.com In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to a Hospice of your choice or adopting a rescue animal.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 12, 2019