On Sunday, November 8, 2020, Kim passed away peacefully at home after her 3-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born and raised in Everett, WA. Kim later moved to Monroe, WA with her husband, Steve Broussard. Kim worked at the Everett Clinic for 32 years as a Medical Assistant in the Heart and Vascular department. Kim considered the Everett Clinic her second family. She made many long lasting friendships. She was an amazing lady.

Her family meant everything to her. She lived for her family. She was a daughter, mom, wife, aunt, grandma, great grandma, sister, and friend to many. She really enjoyed spending time with family, such as going on trips, going out on their boat, camping, shopping, having BBQs and bonfires. Mom always planned family gatherings and enjoyed cooking for every occasion, even if it was as simple as having dinner. She spent a lot of time outside with Steve in their yard. They made it look spectacular, a park-like setting. She made everything she touched look beautiful. Mom had a knack for decorating. She had a loving touch and will be missed by so many people. Kim was strong and selfless, with a heart of gold. She will live through our love, our hearts, our thoughts, and our memories.

She leaves behind her husband of 22 years, Steve; her son, Chris (Danielle); and her daughter, Michelle; step-kids, Anthony (Alicia), Amanda (Shane); grand-kids, Kimberly (Alex), Deanna, William, Matthew, Ania, Ethan, Luke, Karlee, and Landyn; great grand-kids, Benjamin and Sawyer; her mother, Adeline Sundt; her brothers, Pat (Pam), Terry, and Greg (Andi); sisters, Kathy (Fred), Melonie (John); step-sister, Lillianna (Michael); aunts, uncles, cousins, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her dad, George (Red) Raven; and her step-dad, Lars Sundt.

Memorial will be November 28, 2020 at the Church of the Nazarene, 2502 Lombard Ave, Everett, WA 98201 at 1:00 p.m.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, the service will be live streamed as well.

January 26, 1960 - November 8, 2020