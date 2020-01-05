Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kirke Sievers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kirke Parkhurst Sievers Sept. 12, 1942 - Dec. 25, 2019 Kirke Parkhurst Sievers entered the gates of heaven on December 25, 2019 after celebrating Christmas with his family. Kirke was born to Helen and Verne Sievers in Everett, WA on September 12, 1942. He was Helen and Verne's pride and joy. He made their lives complete and the three of them shared many adventures. Kirke loved living in Everett and attended Everett schools, graduating from Everett High School in 1961. After high school he enrolled at EVCC earning his associate degree. While attending EVCC, he met the love of his life, Patricia Enger. Upon graduation he entered the United States Navy as a Sea Bee. He served two years. After returning from his service, he attended the University of Washington . A die-hard Dawg fan, Kirke loved his time as a Husky. Graduating from the UW was one of his proudest moments. Kirke and Patti shared many great college events, games, parties and fun times in the Beta Theta Pi house with his fraternity brothers. Kirke and Patti were married on September 10, 1966 and were blessed with three children. He was the proud father of Jocelyn Sievers-Bailey (Justin), Kirke Jeffery Sievers (Bree) and Danielle Garton. He was the best dad! He was an encourager, supporter and dedicated dad who attended every sporting event, recital, and school function. Kirke was known for his strong bellowing voice from the side lines - a voice many friends of Joce, Jeff and Danielle knew well! He loved taking his kids on adventures and on amazing vacations. We have fond childhood memories of annual trips to Lake Chelan and California. Motorhome trips, Rose Bowl football games to root on the Dawgs, cruising in his prized convertible red mustang and boating on the waterways of the Pacific Northwest. Kirke started his professional career as a business/DECA teacher at Marysville High School where he enjoyed teaching and coaching tennis. He also spent many years as a typing/business teacher at EVCC. He is most known for his 45 years serving as an elected official of Snohomish County. He was a loyal public servant who genuinely loved what he did. He adored his staff who were his extended family. He had an open door policy and always worked to make Snohomish County and Everett a better place. His office was adorned with recognitions, awards, trophies, certificates and professional acknowledgements but his favorite award was that as "World's Best Papa." Kirke loved being a father but his greatest joy was found in being a Papa. He loved and spoiled his grandchildren: Andrew, Alexandria, Khloe, Kate, Emma, Anika, Kolbi, Dexter; great-grandson, Johnny (and baby Ace arriving in May) will miss their Papa but will have fond memories of his constant love, dedication, fun, advice, support and memorable family vacations! Kirke's 77 years is an example of a life well lived. He loved BIG, he served and volunteered in many capacities throughout his life including being active in Rotary, YMCA, UW Tyee, First Baptist Church and many other organizations. He held leadership roles in local and national government organizations. He was a lifetime member of the Nile Temple and Everett Elks 479. Kirke and Patti also spent 10 years living at Tulare Beach. The 10 years at the beach were unforgettable. Providing a beach home for family made them so happy. Countless parties, BBQ's, card games with friends and beverages on the porch will never be forgotten. He loved sharing his slice of heaven over the years and truly believed a full house was a blessed house! Kirke will be missed but never be forgotten as his legacy of love and public service will continue in his family and friends. Kirke also leaves half-sisters, Mary and Barbara; and numerous extended cousins and family. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy University of Washington Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

