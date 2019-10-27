Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kirsten M. Moen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

K i rsten Mar i e Moen Kirsten Moen, 47, beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend, passed away peacefully in Everett on October 4, 2019, with her mother and father by her side. Born on February 1, 1972, she was raised in Everett, WA, and attended Everett public schools. She spent numerous years working in medical billing and coding positions in Everett. Kirsten was born into a fishing family. Her grandfather, Oscar Moen, owned a gillnetter and spent many years in the local salmon fishery. Her father continued the tradition, purchasing a fish camp in Egegik, Bristol Bay, Alaska, where the family set-netted every summer. Kirsten loved Bristol Bay and looked forward to the annual trip. "Fish Girl" was passionate about the industry and often referred to the fish camp as her "happy place". Most of all, Kirsten was generous and loving to her family and friends. She always enjoyed family gatherings and will be remembered for her sense of humor and compassion for others. Kirsten is survived by her parents, John and Tam Moen of Everett; her brother, Jason Moen (Becky) of Everett; Aunt Connie (Jack) Bennett of Snohomish, WA; Uncle Vince (Patti) of Leavenworth, WA; Uncle Curt (Katie) Bosket of Salem, OR; numerous cousins; her kitty, Bristol and extended family who loved her and miss her very much. She also leaves behind many close friends, including her fishing family and processing crews in Alaska. The family thanks the nurses and staff of Providence Regional Cancer Center and Providence Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care. Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Kirsten's Life on November 17, 2019, beginning at 1:00 p.m. It will take place at Floral Hall at Forest Park, 802 E Mukilteo Blvd #205, Everett, WA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Providence Regional Cancer Center or Immanuel Lutheran Church of Everett.



