Kowanda Faye Kroeze was born December 26th, 1940 in Vidette, Arkansas to Lee and Audie Foster. She went home to be with the Lord August 9th, the Lords' Day, peacefully with her devoted husband of 61 years by her side. Though she suffered in pain for decades due to cancer related surgeries, she always had a smile and a determination to live. She was an inspiration to all who knew her, especially those who suffer. She was beautiful, personable, talented and a friend to many.

She leaves behind her husband, Rev. Johnny Kroeze, Son, Johnny Lee Kroeze, Brother Jim Foster, many family members and a great supportive church family at South Everett Community Church.

She traveled with her husband and his brother, Billy Kroeze, his wife Sandra and her nieces to 50 nations and 49 states in gospel meetings. She also sang on the Kroeze Brothers weekly telecast for 50 years. She headed up the church "Ladies Delight" program for many years doing all the food and decorations. There was always a waiting list.

During many years of illness she and her husband witnessed to countless people.

Lives were changed due to their counsel and prayer.

The last day of her life she continued to give testimony to those around her in the hospital that the only way to heaven is through Jesus Christ.

Please join us for a live stream memorial celebration on Sunday, September 13th at 11:00 a.m. Go to KroezeBrothers.org, click on live stream. It will be posted for later viewing as well.

Rather than flowers, cards are appreciated. Send to Rev. Johnny Kroeze, South Everett Community Church. 1 West Casino Rd. Everett, WA 98204.

December 26, 1940 - August 9, 2020