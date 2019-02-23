Kristi (Keiki) left us on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. In her 42 years, Kristi provided us with an unfor-gettable example of living life to the fullest, both professionally and, most importantly, personally. Kristi truly relished every aspect of her life's journey. Kristi was born December 15, 1976 in Everett, WA, the daughter of Renee Crawford and Tom Petersen. The family would like to thank the Billings Clinic ICC nurses for their care and the Blue Creek Volunteer Fire department for their vigil. Celebration of life service will be held at Big Horn Resort on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10:00am.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 23, 2019