Kristin McKean Kapp was found in her Everett, WA home October 5, 2020 after passing away peacefully due to complications from melanoma cancer. Born on June 2, 1969, Kristin resided in Edmonds, WA with her parents James and Sandra Sinclair and her younger brother William. She developed lifelong friendships with Michelle Gray, Stephanie Rogerson, and Richard Connolly.

Following Kristin's mother's passing on November 12, 1978, James married Barbara Gluth on February 12, 1983 creating a blended family including Marcus, Erin, and Bradley Gluth.

In 1988 Kristin graduated from Edmonds Senior High School and then began working in the medical field and grocery industry. In 2001 she married Fredrick Kapp and on September 12th had a son Cory Kapp of Snohomish. Balancing parenting and demands she eventually became a cake decorator.

Kristin loved working in her yard, filling it with beautiful flowers and pampering her pets. However, more than anything her son Cory was her whole world from the day he was born.

Several Christmas holidays were celebrated in Hawaii with her grandmother, Hazel Jensen, and her immediate family. Her favorite island was Maui and she considered it her happy place.

Kristin was sweet, loyal, kind, compassionate, above all courageous. She faced every day with optimism and a smile. Kristin will be sorely missed as a daughter, mother, sister, and friend, but she will remain in hearts and memories.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, arrangements will be made for a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society or a local animal shelter.

June 2, 1969 - October 5, 2020