1/1
Kristin Kapp
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kristin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kristin McKean Kapp was found in her Everett, WA home October 5, 2020 after passing away peacefully due to complications from melanoma cancer. Born on June 2, 1969, Kristin resided in Edmonds, WA with her parents James and Sandra Sinclair and her younger brother William. She developed lifelong friendships with Michelle Gray, Stephanie Rogerson, and Richard Connolly.

Following Kristin's mother's passing on November 12, 1978, James married Barbara Gluth on February 12, 1983 creating a blended family including Marcus, Erin, and Bradley Gluth.

In 1988 Kristin graduated from Edmonds Senior High School and then began working in the medical field and grocery industry. In 2001 she married Fredrick Kapp and on September 12th had a son Cory Kapp of Snohomish. Balancing parenting and demands she eventually became a cake decorator.

Kristin loved working in her yard, filling it with beautiful flowers and pampering her pets. However, more than anything her son Cory was her whole world from the day he was born.

Several Christmas holidays were celebrated in Hawaii with her grandmother, Hazel Jensen, and her immediate family. Her favorite island was Maui and she considered it her happy place.

Kristin was sweet, loyal, kind, compassionate, above all courageous. She faced every day with optimism and a smile. Kristin will be sorely missed as a daughter, mother, sister, and friend, but she will remain in hearts and memories.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, arrangements will be made for a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society or a local animal shelter.

June 2, 1969 - October 5, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved