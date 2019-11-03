Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kristine Rene Heidecker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Monday, October 21, 2019 after a short battle with cancer, Kristine Rene Heidecker joined Jesus and her husband Ben in heaven. Her daughters were able to be with her for her last peaceful moments. Kris' love for the Lord, vibrancy, joy, beauty, and kind heart, will be incredibly missed by all. Kris was born on April 24, 1955 in Lewiston, Idaho to Herbert and Dorine Williams. She has three brothers: Michael, Wayne, and Jeffrey. Kris graduated on June 4, 1973 from Arlington High School, and attended Everett Community College. Just out of high school, her first job was at Arlington Cleaners. Following that, she was a bank teller, worked at Bayliner, and then worked at Boeing. Kris committed her life to Jesus on December 17, 1978. God brought Kris and her husband, Ben together in 1984 and they became Mr. and Mrs. Heidecker, on June 14, 1986 at New Life Center in Everett. Kris and Ben strived to keep God the focus in their relationship, engagement, and marriage. Kris' dream was to have a family, and upon becoming a mom to Amanda and Jessica that dream came true. Kris took care of her two daughters and Ben who fought ALS for six years, until he passed in 1997. Kris continued to make her family a priority, was very involved at her daughters' elementary and middle schools, and then eventually joined Mary Kay in 2006. In 2014 Kris became a grandma and it brought her so much joy. She spent as much time as possible with her grandkids Kenzie, Carlitos and Isaiah. She also enjoyed running her Mary Kay business, reading, writing, and playing with her kitties. Through family, friends, church, PTA, Moms in Prayer, Mary Kay, and TOPS - Kris touched many lives, it was a blessing for anyone to have known her. Kris leaves behind her two daughters, Amanda Munoz (Carlos) of Everett, WA and Jessica Armstrong of Everett, WA, step-daughter, Michelle Aylesworth (Chris) of Killeen, TX; her beloved grandchildren; her mother, Dorine, her mother-in-law, Darlene;, three brothers, six sisters "in-law", two uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many loving friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben, her dad, Herb, her aunt, Marilyn, and her nephew, Jason. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Generations Community Church, (8240 64th St NE, Marysville, WA 98270) on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, it would have touched Kris' heart to know that donations were being made in her memory to the ALS Association Evergreen Chapter.



On Monday, October 21, 2019 after a short battle with cancer, Kristine Rene Heidecker joined Jesus and her husband Ben in heaven. Her daughters were able to be with her for her last peaceful moments. Kris' love for the Lord, vibrancy, joy, beauty, and kind heart, will be incredibly missed by all. Kris was born on April 24, 1955 in Lewiston, Idaho to Herbert and Dorine Williams. She has three brothers: Michael, Wayne, and Jeffrey. Kris graduated on June 4, 1973 from Arlington High School, and attended Everett Community College. Just out of high school, her first job was at Arlington Cleaners. Following that, she was a bank teller, worked at Bayliner, and then worked at Boeing. Kris committed her life to Jesus on December 17, 1978. God brought Kris and her husband, Ben together in 1984 and they became Mr. and Mrs. Heidecker, on June 14, 1986 at New Life Center in Everett. Kris and Ben strived to keep God the focus in their relationship, engagement, and marriage. Kris' dream was to have a family, and upon becoming a mom to Amanda and Jessica that dream came true. Kris took care of her two daughters and Ben who fought ALS for six years, until he passed in 1997. Kris continued to make her family a priority, was very involved at her daughters' elementary and middle schools, and then eventually joined Mary Kay in 2006. In 2014 Kris became a grandma and it brought her so much joy. She spent as much time as possible with her grandkids Kenzie, Carlitos and Isaiah. She also enjoyed running her Mary Kay business, reading, writing, and playing with her kitties. Through family, friends, church, PTA, Moms in Prayer, Mary Kay, and TOPS - Kris touched many lives, it was a blessing for anyone to have known her. Kris leaves behind her two daughters, Amanda Munoz (Carlos) of Everett, WA and Jessica Armstrong of Everett, WA, step-daughter, Michelle Aylesworth (Chris) of Killeen, TX; her beloved grandchildren; her mother, Dorine, her mother-in-law, Darlene;, three brothers, six sisters "in-law", two uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many loving friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben, her dad, Herb, her aunt, Marilyn, and her nephew, Jason. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Generations Community Church, (8240 64th St NE, Marysville, WA 98270) on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, it would have touched Kris' heart to know that donations were being made in her memory to the ALS Association Evergreen Chapter. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close