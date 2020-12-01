1/1
Kristy Kmarie Nielsen
1980 - 2020
Kristy Kmarie (Mohs) Nielsen, Edmonds, WA, passed away peacefully November 20, 2020. She was born on October 28, 1980 in Edmonds, WA to Edward and Donna Mohs. Kristy is survived by her parents; sister Michele Ahlquist; brothers Mark Mohs, David Mohs; son Casen Nielsen. Kristy is also survived by her grandmother Mary Mohs; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends. Kristy loved softball, Edmonds Beach, Ocean Shores, the snow, road trips, and her pets. She worked in the medical field as a receptionist (Swedish) and billing specialist (The Everett Clinic). No services are scheduled. In lieu of flowers, please make donation in her name to Swedish Women's Health Foundation or The N.O.A.H. Center.

October 28, 1980 - November 20, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
