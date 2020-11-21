Kyle Reagon Hall, 59, of Marysville, WA, passed away on November 9, 2020, into the arms of Jesus. She was born in Everett, WA, on July 14, 1961.

Kyle was a 3rd-generation Everett High graduate, class of 1979. She was a yell leader, a cheerleader and a member of TNT sorority. She remained in contact with many high school friends over the years.

Growing up, Kyle was an avid bowler actively participating in bantam, junior and adult leagues, travel leagues, and tournaments. She also bowled and placed at Nationals. She enjoyed fishing with her dad, then later with her husband. She was the proud winner of the Everett Herald Fish Ladder in August of 1992, reeling in a 32 lb. white king. She was also a showcase winner on The Price is Right in 1997 and won two cars.

Kyle liked watching the Mariners. A highlight of hers was when she met Jay Buhner and his handshake "gave her a chill." She also was a dedicated Seahawks fan, and was famous for her Superbowl parties that she held annually for over 30 years.

Kyle worked as a checker at Olson's Foods, later to become QFC, for over 35 years, first at the Broadway and Clairmont stores in Everett, then the Stanwood store when it opened in 2003. She made many friends there, employees and customers, whom she loved. And, they adored her, with some customers waiting only for her to serve them.

The number 11 was special to Kyle, so it was only fitting she married the love of her life, Justin Kevin Hall, on 11-11-11. Although they married later in life, they had known each other since their days at Carver Middle School in Everett in the '70s.

Kyle was simply radiant. Her smile could light up a room. Her wit and humor were unmatched, usually resulting in crowning her the life of the party. She had a heart of gold and cared so very deeply. She was a beautiful person, inside and out.

Kyle was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Barbara Watters, and her "step-mom", Barbara Ronnback. She is dearly loved and survived by her husband Kevin, step-daughter Renee (Justin) Crabtree, Renee's mother Patty Lemire, and mother-in-law Marjory Hall; her sister, Chris (Matt) Summers, nephews Michael Bolyard and Chad Summers, and niece Morgan Summers, as well as the Ronnback family, numerous other nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

Donations in Kyle's honor may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org or the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation at npcf.us.

A celebration of Kyle's life will be announced and planned for mid-July 2021.

