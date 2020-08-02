Kyle was born into this world to Janice & Keith at the University of Washington Hospital, Kyle passed peacefully in the care of Queens Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii where Kyle, like his beloved mother always enjoyed to travel together. It was their second home, and Kyle enjoyed living his life there.

Kyle was charming, beautiful in kindness, in helping others, in bonding friendships and was a joy to all that knew him. From birth, Kyle was a 'Brave Warrior', in fighting many challenges of Life. Being born with Spina Bifida, he had many health challenges he faced in life, but that didn't deter him for who he was and what he believed in. In his youth, along with his Big-Brother Bruce, we enjoyed many special memories of representing Marysville Special Olympics. Kyle loved swimming in which he won State Gold Medal.

As a graduate, class of 2005 Marysville-Pilchuck. Kyle, along with fellow classmates, friends, honored, protected the true essence of Native cultural beliefs and shared his culture to anyone that was willing. Kyle, along with his brother Bruce, always enjoyed being at and helping out at the Tulalip Boys & Girls Club, and working and helping out at the family owned Carr's Hardware and with his beloved mother at Orca Travel.

Kyles other passion was his love of the sea where he loved to commercial fish with his father when plenty of Sockeye & Chum, Salmon caught. Season's that were once were and beautiful memories of the Canoe Journey's he participated.

Kyle was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Janice; grandparents, Bruce Scott, Kenneth Williams; and numerous family members. Kyle is survived by father, Keith, wife, Marsha; his big brother, Bruce (Scotty); grandparents, Darlene Scott, Claudette Parazoo; aunts/uncles Gail, Maurice Libbing, Barbara, David Scott, Charlotte, Kevin Williams, Anthony Williams, Kristy Tara Summers, Frank Summers; Numerous nieces, nephews & special Cousins, Aunties & Uncles.

On behalf of the Scott/Williams Family we wish to thank all the Doctors, Nurses, Social Workers, Native Liaisons, Teachers, Staff that were a big part of his life and his care.

We also want to specially thank the Tulalip Tribes for making it possible for some of us to travel to see Kyle in some of his last days. For That We Are Grateful.

Native American Prayer

Oh, Great Spirit,

Whose voice I hear in the Winds,

And whose breath gives life to all the world.

Hear me! I am small and weak;

I need your strength and wisdom.

Let me walk in beauty,

and make my eyes ever behold the red and purple sunset.

Make my hands respect the things you have made

and my ears sharp to hear your voice.

Make me wise so that I may understand the things

you have taught my people.

Let me learn the lessons you have hidden in every

leaf and rock.

I seek strength, Not to be greater than my Friend

But to Fight my Greatest Enemy, Myself.

Make me always ready to come to you with

clean hands, straight eyes.

So when life fades,

as a fading sunset,

May my spirit may come to you!

Without Shame.

May The Great Spirit of Love and Compassion

Be With Your Sacred Spirit As You Enter The Happy Fishing Grounds With Our Beloved. Eternal.

October 16, 1986 - February 26, 2020