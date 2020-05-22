Kyle Stevens of Snohomish, WA died on April 25, 2020. Kyle was born in Everett, WA on May 6, 1990. We lost our beloved, beautiful son, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend way too soon. Kyle was funny and extremely intelligent, as evidenced by his being salutatorian of his graduating class followed, by a finance degree from the University of Washington. He was also artistic, introspective, and very loving to the people around him. He was a lover of skateboarding, movies, and books and was very passionate about creative writing. He was an unbelievably talented artist. Kyle sketched pads full of portraits from just looking at a picture, from cartoons at age six to numerous celebrities and relatives. He was able to capture the expressions and nuances of people that made them come to life. Kyle enjoyed time with his dad playing with his dad's dogs or just watching the Seahawks win against their latest opponent. Kyle is survived by his father, Mike Stevens (Brenda Stevens); his mother, Kathy Ebert (Tom Ebert); and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, step- siblings, and friends. Kyle will be missed incredibly. He will be on our minds every single day and remain in our hearts and souls forever. Our sweet boy, you are finally flying as you always dreamed, not on earth but peacefully with the angels.