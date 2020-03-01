Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for L. Marie Duskin. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM The Lake House Send Flowers Obituary

April 20, 1937 - February 22, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Marie Duskin announces her sudden passing on February 22, 2020 at the age of 82. The room was filled with love as she was surrounded by her children and grand children. Marie was born to William and Helen Cornell on April 20, 1937 in Sumas, WA. She graduated from Arlington High School in 1955 with the love of her life and husband of 59 years, Gary. Marie was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She supported her husband as he built a successful veterinary clinic and managed the busy schedule of raising her four children and a few others. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma. She had a unique relationship with each eleven grandchildren and made them each feel loved. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and anyone else in need of a good meal, especially through the holidays. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards and riding horses. She went on countless camping trips with her family and was always the one to make the campsite feel at home, with many hours spent around the campfire. Marie and Gary raised four children at Top O' the Ridge Thoroughbred Farm in Lake Stevens, WA which they ultimately sold to become Cavelero Mid High School. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Gary and her sister, JoAnn. She will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Margaret (Gerry) Proffitt; children, Scott (Deanna) Duskin, Todd (Becky) Duskin, Lisa (Jess) Hanson, Chris Duskin, Rob (Virginia) Dutcher and eleven grand children. She will be missed! There will be a celebration of life on April 25, 2020 from 1 to 4 at The Lake House. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Brain Foundation.





