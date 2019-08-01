Nov. 17, 1925 to July 26, 2019 With his family by his side, Ralph Gamman passed away peacefully at 93 years of age. Ralph was the 10th child born to Lawson Robert and Edna Mary Gamman. He was born in Everett, WA, and lived in the area for his entire life. Ralph is survived by seven children, one foster child, as well as 25 grandchildren and many great grandchildren! A memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help church (Everett Ave and Cedar St.) in Everett on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at 1 pm. In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to Ralph's favorite charity, the Everett Gospel Mission, to help feed the homeless.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 1, 2019