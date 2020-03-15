"Babe" LaLeesha, a Tulalip Tribal Member, was born February 13, 2000 in Bellevue, WA to Daniel Lerma and Lyesha Joy Francis. She went to be with the Lord and loving Nana Lisa Joy Grove on March 10, 2020. Her greatest accomplishment was graduating from Puyallup High School in 2018 with Seven Honor Cords. Her favorite job was working for her grandparents restaurant "Da Tiki Hut" located in Tacoma, WA where you can find her beautiful carvings on the tables. She took much pride in her artistry which included drawing, writing, painting and pottery. She found her peace and left her footprints on Kyak beach. Her obsession with shopping lead to her collection of "ANYTHING" pineapple, but most of all she LOVED spending quality time with family and friends. LaLeesha is survived by her mother, Lyesha Joy Francis, father, Daniel Lerma and stepmother, Marianna Talbott; siblings, Dominic Lerma, LaKaila and Elijah Francis-Schaeffer, Daniel Lerma, Adam Lerma and Madison Hyke; grand parents, LaVerne Joy Grove, Steve and Tamara Lerma, Godparent Rome and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and niece. She will continue her journey with her loved ones, Nana Lisa Joy Grove, aunt Leona LeDuc, great grandparents, Rev. Willis Grove and Gertrude Grove. An evening service will be held at Schaefer-Shipman on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 6:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at 10:00am at the Don Hatch gym, 6700 Totem Beach Rd, Tulalip, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 15, 2020