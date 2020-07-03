Lawrence (Larry) John Beckett, beloved husband of Laura (Huisman) Beckett, caring and encouraging father to Grant, and admired son and brother, left us and this earth on August 15, 2019 at the age of 54.



Larry was born in Rockford, IL on August 21, 1964 to Roger and Kay Beckett. He graduated from Ames High School, Ames, IA and set out for adventures in the beautiful area surrounding Seattle, WA, which he called home for over 34 years. In 1989, he married Laura, his best friend and soulmate. Six years later Larry and Laura welcomed Grant into their lives. Shortly after their son was born, Larry started his own framing business, Beckett and Son Construction.



Larry had an infectious laugh, a winning smile, a sly sense of humor and the skill and penchant to build and fix nearly anything. He also had a heart of gold. His calm demeanor, unexpected acts of kindness and supportive attitude is greatly missed by his family, friends, and the colleagues that he worked with over the years.



Larry is survived by his wife, Laura, son, Grant, his parents, Roger and Kay Beckett of Ames, IA, as well as his three brothers and families, Tom and Jane Beckett (Rockford, IL), Bob and Barb Beckett (Rockford, IL), and Paul and Stephanie Beckett (W. Des Moines, IA).



Laura and Grant welcome any notes of condolence, remembrance, or memories of time with Larry. Please send to: rememberinglarrybeckett@gmail.com. A remembrance gathering is on hold due to Covid-19 but planned for a future date to be determined. Additionally, as Larry is remembered as a kind and always thoughtful soul, the family asks that you take that power and extend the love in random acts of kindness going forward in honor of this greatly missed and forever-loved man. August 21, 1964 - August 15, 2019



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store