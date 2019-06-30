Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry C. Wold. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Clifford Wold Beloved father, family member, and friend, Larry Clifford Wold of Everett, WA, passed away peacefully in the presence of family at the age of 78, on June 3, 2019 in Everett having received wonderful care from Providence Inpatient Hospice. Per his request no formal services will be held. Larry was born in Ellensburg, WA, to Clifford and Hilda Wold on February 13, 1941. He grew up in Everett and graduated from Everett High School in 1959. "Every Seagull is a lifelong Seagull". He absolutely loved Everett, from working in the family's Wolds Menswear Store, to "tarring every roof" of the Weyerhaeuser Mill during summer breaks between college terms. While pursuing his career in teaching, Larry married Margie Wold in 1964, the couple settled first in Clallam Bay and then on to Issaquah, WA, to raise their two children Peter and Laurie. Larry and Margie remained dedicated lifelong friends and parents even after their marriage concluded. Larry graduated from Central Washington State College in 1965 and years later received his Master's Degree from Seattle University. A strong belief in education and learning led to a 35 year career in teaching, with nearly all of those years as a 4th or 5th grade teacher at Sunset Elementary-years he always recalled with great fondness. Larry was able to return to his endeared hometown of Everett in 2001 where he embraced the opportunity to meld two lifelong passions, history and his hometown. Larry was involved in the Everett Historical Society and numerous other groups dedicated to the preser-vation, enhancement, and success of the Everett community. Larry was also known for his presence on the soccer pitch, from coaching his son's recreation league team to his own career on the field, until he finally hung up his cleats at the age of 71, with one of his greatest life moments involved an invitation to South Korea to play in an International Men's Tournament. Larry's other outdoor passion was understood by all who knew him. He loved to golf, and a lot of his later years involved traveling with friends to golf all over the western states, his last recorded "golf binge" covered 3000 miles. Larry loved his family and his friends; with traveling, road trips, trivia nights, ball games, pub crawls, golf exhibitions, golf binges, fantasy football, March madness, and just being in the presence of his friends and family brought him the most joy. He was the kindest, generous, loving, intelligent, and honorable man you could hope to meet. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Hilda Wold. Larry is survived by Margie-the mother of his children: Peter Wold and Melissa Snodgrass-Wold, Laurie Wold and Robert Brewer, siblings: Leonard and Linda Wold, Linda and David Barber; grandchildren: Jared and Katelyn Snodgrass; best friend: Ron Hanken and not to be forgotten a list of dear friends and extended family that would fill an entire page. The family would like to thank Dr. Yoshio Inuoe and his team at the Providence Cancer Partnership for their compassionate and dedicated care. Memorials in Larry's name are welcomed to give to a couple of organizations he cared greatly about; Special Olympics Oregon and The Everett Historical Museum. An event/gathering for those who knew and loved Larry who would like share stories and honor a wonderful man will be held on July 27, 2019 at the Normanna Hall in Everett, WA, with most specific details to come in a later announcement.



Larry Clifford Wold Beloved father, family member, and friend, Larry Clifford Wold of Everett, WA, passed away peacefully in the presence of family at the age of 78, on June 3, 2019 in Everett having received wonderful care from Providence Inpatient Hospice. Per his request no formal services will be held. Larry was born in Ellensburg, WA, to Clifford and Hilda Wold on February 13, 1941. He grew up in Everett and graduated from Everett High School in 1959. "Every Seagull is a lifelong Seagull". He absolutely loved Everett, from working in the family's Wolds Menswear Store, to "tarring every roof" of the Weyerhaeuser Mill during summer breaks between college terms. While pursuing his career in teaching, Larry married Margie Wold in 1964, the couple settled first in Clallam Bay and then on to Issaquah, WA, to raise their two children Peter and Laurie. Larry and Margie remained dedicated lifelong friends and parents even after their marriage concluded. Larry graduated from Central Washington State College in 1965 and years later received his Master's Degree from Seattle University. A strong belief in education and learning led to a 35 year career in teaching, with nearly all of those years as a 4th or 5th grade teacher at Sunset Elementary-years he always recalled with great fondness. Larry was able to return to his endeared hometown of Everett in 2001 where he embraced the opportunity to meld two lifelong passions, history and his hometown. Larry was involved in the Everett Historical Society and numerous other groups dedicated to the preser-vation, enhancement, and success of the Everett community. Larry was also known for his presence on the soccer pitch, from coaching his son's recreation league team to his own career on the field, until he finally hung up his cleats at the age of 71, with one of his greatest life moments involved an invitation to South Korea to play in an International Men's Tournament. Larry's other outdoor passion was understood by all who knew him. He loved to golf, and a lot of his later years involved traveling with friends to golf all over the western states, his last recorded "golf binge" covered 3000 miles. Larry loved his family and his friends; with traveling, road trips, trivia nights, ball games, pub crawls, golf exhibitions, golf binges, fantasy football, March madness, and just being in the presence of his friends and family brought him the most joy. He was the kindest, generous, loving, intelligent, and honorable man you could hope to meet. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Hilda Wold. Larry is survived by Margie-the mother of his children: Peter Wold and Melissa Snodgrass-Wold, Laurie Wold and Robert Brewer, siblings: Leonard and Linda Wold, Linda and David Barber; grandchildren: Jared and Katelyn Snodgrass; best friend: Ron Hanken and not to be forgotten a list of dear friends and extended family that would fill an entire page. The family would like to thank Dr. Yoshio Inuoe and his team at the Providence Cancer Partnership for their compassionate and dedicated care. Memorials in Larry's name are welcomed to give to a couple of organizations he cared greatly about; Special Olympics Oregon and The Everett Historical Museum. An event/gathering for those who knew and loved Larry who would like share stories and honor a wonderful man will be held on July 27, 2019 at the Normanna Hall in Everett, WA, with most specific details to come in a later announcement. Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close