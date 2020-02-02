Larry Dean Harmon Larry Dean Harmon passed away on January 23, 2020 at the age of 64 peacefully surrounded with the love from his four favorite girls. Larry was born in Moses Lake, WA to Frank and Charlene Harmon. He was raised and grew up in SeaTac, WA and later built his dreams in Granite Falls, WA. Larry accomplished so much in his short time with us. Many of his friends remember him for his many years at Boeing. He spent the later part of his years doing what he loved. He crafted other peoples dreams while owning his own remodeling business. Survivors include his wife, Robin; daughters, Deanna Smith, Sheena Lopez, and Talesha Harmon; five grand sons, Dimitri, Giovani, Ezequiel, Luca and Joaquin; two granddaughters, Salmai and Naima; his three sons-in-law that loved him like a father, Nick Smith, Rodrigo Lopez and Jaime Lazaro; his father, Frank Harmon, siblings, Jerry Harmon and Sharon (Mike) Soss. He left behind many special friends that he cherished as family, and finally his faithful dog, Nicoal. He will forever be missed by all that knew him. He was a very special part of so many lives. Services will be planned later. Instead of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 2, 2020