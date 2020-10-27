Larry Gene Gladsjo born in Seattle, Washington on September 6th, 1935 to Mary Margurite Gladsjo and Karl Magnus Gladsjo passed away on October 10th, 2020. He leaves behind his 2 daughters, Kari Eather, Jodi York, and 2 sons Kevin and Erik Gladsjo.

Raised in Darrington, he moved to Seattle to work at Boeing and in the 60's went back to work in the woods logging. He and his brother Ernie Gladsjo built a family heirloom on Swede Haven Rd, called "The Gazebo" which will be enjoyed by generations to come. Larry will be admired for his strength and resilience by his family and for his smile and kindness that he shared with everyone who got to know him. He was the sweetest person and will be greatly missed.

