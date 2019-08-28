Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Jackson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Jackson passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019 surrounded by family in Everett, WA, at the age of 71. Born on October 4, 1947 to Dan and Dorothy Jackson, Larry was always a light in the Arlington community. Growing up, Larry found joy in playing ball with his friends and kept in touch with most of them through the years. A third generation railroader, Larry retired from Great Northern (BNSF) after almost 40 years - he worked in both Everett, WA, and Bellingham, WA, and made lifelong friendships. Larry loved to be outdoors - he spent many early mornings fishing and crabbing in the Pacific Northwest, and enjoyed tending to his plants and garden at his home on Lake Ki. Larry loved all animals, but especially loved his horses and spending time with his family and friends at horse shows and events across the country. Larry is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sheryl Jackson; daughter, Shelbey Jackson (Mark), mother-in-law, Bernice Freestad, brother, Marv Jackson, family friend, Tasha Kryger, and countless dear friends. A celebration of life will be held at a future date with details to come.



