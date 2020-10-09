Larry Leon 'Red' Padgett, at 90, passed from this world into the infinite peace of the ether, on Monday, October 5, 2020, in Marysville, WA. Linda, his sweetheart and wife of 67 years, was by his side. Larry was born on August 22, 1930 to Al and Leota Padgett in Port Angeles, WA. He was joined a year later by his brother Cliff, his partner in many boyhood adventures and escapades that spanned the country from Port Angeles, WA to graduating from high school in Nantucket, MA. Larry was a tough-nosed athlete who competed in football, basketball, and baseball both at Everett Community College and Western Washington Teachers College (Western Washington University) in Bellingham, WA. Larry and Linda were married on June 13, 1953. In addition to his wife Linda, Larry leaves behind his five children; Terry, his daughter, and sons Brian with partner Veronika, Kurt, Roger and wife Dennielle, Glenn and wife Lorelei; 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Larry served his country in the Intelligence division of the Army in Boston, MA. Leaving the Army, Larry embarked on a 30 year career in education as a well respected high school math teacher and coach. Twenty-five of those years were in the Marysville School District from which he retired. During his tenure at Marysville High School he acquired the nickname of 'Lex', for his penchant to wander into many a lecture, not all of them about math. After retiring, Larry kept very active walking, golfing and playing card games with his teaching cronies, and attending the multitude of sporting events of his grandchildren. During their course of residing in Marysville for 60 years, Larry and Linda were active members of the United Methodist Church. Larry played a prominent role in the development and construction of the new church on 64th street. The church community has been an integral part in their lives.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 10, at 2;00 pm at Schaefer-Shipman funeral home in Marysville, WA. As a result of the covid virus, the memorial will be restricted to family members only. Non-family members may view the memorial on-line at www.dignitymemorial.com. Please access Larry's obituary for log-on instructions. In lieu of flowers, the Padgett family asks that you donate to the Alzheimer's Association or your favorite charity.

August 22, 1930 - August 22, 1930 - October 5, 2020