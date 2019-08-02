Larry Scott Dearinger

May 22, 1958 - July 8, 2019 Larry Scott Dearinger, aka L.S.D, was born in Edmonds, WA on May 22, 1958 and suddenly passed away in his Arlington, WA home on July 8, 2019 at age 61. Larry is lovingly remembered by his children, Lisa, Jennifer and Jesse. He was a very proud grandfather of seven grandsons and one granddaughter; he is also survived by Elain, Denise, Darlene, John, and Darryl. He was a very talented musician and had a lot of love for his family, friends and music. He was a goofball with a kind, gentle soul. Larry will continue to play the piano with us through his memorial service. We welcome all friends and family to please join us to celebrate this amazing man's life on August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Holy Trinity Church at 657 Daley St, Edmonds, WA 98020.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 2, 2019
