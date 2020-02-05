Larry "Irish" Solem Larry "Irish" Solem passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Marysville, WA. He was born August 27, 1929 in Ballard, WA to Oliva and Ottar Solem. Irish and his family moved to Petersburg, Alaska where he lived until their return to Ballard during the war years. Irish attended Ballard High School where he graduated in 1946. He joined the US Navy right out of high school where he served honorably until his discharge in 1948. He met his wife, Peggy in Bremerton, WA and were married on May 7, 1949 for 56 years until the passing of Peggy in October of 2005. Irish enjoyed the company of his very special friend, Sharon Krogen for many years after. He is survived by his five children, Karl, Eric, Marc, Jon and Tina; seven grand children, Laura Finke, Steffi Anderson, Stacey Solem, Mike Solem, Michele Pulley, Courtney and Kirissa Solem; grandsons-in-law; Mike, Morgan, and Jeff; four great grandchildren, Torvald and Hjalmar Anderson, Clara Finke and Carter Solem; daughtersons-in-law, Robin, Steve, Phylis, and Karen. There will be a family only private ceremony where Irish and Peggy will be interred together where they will dance together for all eternity.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 5, 2020