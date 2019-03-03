March 6, 1934-December 7, 2018 A passion for family, finance, the outdoors and the Washington Huskies marked the life of Larry Stephen Dick who passed away peacefully on December 7, 2018 at the age of 84 due to complications of Alzheimer's disease. Larry was born in Longview, WA on March 6, 1934. He graduated from Kelso High School in 1952 and the University of Washington in 1956. He was then drafted into the Army where he served at NATO Headquarters in Izmir, Turkey. In 1964 he married Beverly Tikka. Larry worked as a financial advisor for Merrill Lynch in Seattle for 30 years. Larry and Beverly lived in Edmonds, WA, where they raised their daughter, from 1967 to 2000. For the last 18 years they split their time between LakeLand Village, Allyn, WA and Oro Valley, AZ where he enjoyed golfing, good friends and the outdoors. Larry will be remembered as a loving husband, very proud father, loving grandad and friend. He is survived by his wife, Beverly of Oro Valley, AZ; daughter, Lisa Dick and her husband, John Hulteen; and grandsons, Jacob and Alex of Afton, MN. A family memorial will be held at a later time in Edmonds.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 3, 2019