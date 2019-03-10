In Loving Memory Larry Wayne Cressell March 22, 1947-March 10, 2004 Fifteen long years have passed since we last shared a big hug with you Larry. We are better for having been loved by you. Thank you for loyalty, for honesty, for steadiness, for laughter, for your love of all things unique and classic. You taught us to stay true to ourselves, to appreciate a bowl of ice cream and to take good care of our friends and family. We'll never forget your one of a kind personality, we miss you so much. Love Your Family
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 10, 2019