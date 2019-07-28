July 13, 1936 - July 13, 2019 Larry Wayne Thomas passed on his 83rd birthday, ensuring that everyone will remember to have a piece of cake in his memory every year. He was born in Rapid City, South Dakota in 1936. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Ida and Glen Thomas; sister, Gwen Lewis; and brother, Floyd Thomas. He is survived by Georgie, his wife of 55 years; his beloved children: daughter, Toni and son-in-law, Neal Osotio; daughter, Tina Thomas and cherished grandchildren, Jayme and Aly Osotio; sisters, Leota Daughenbaugh (Dean) and Wanda Frantz (Richard); and numerous nieces and nephews. He is further survived by extended family and friends. Larry will be fondly remembered as a man who loved to laugh, tell a story (multiple times!), help others, could fix anything mechanical, enjoyed travelling and spending time boating, camping, and fishing. Larry was a Master Mason and a proud veteran of the United States Navy. Memorial service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Purdy and Walters at Floral Hills, 409 Filbert Rd, Lynnwood, WA 98036. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to medical research for Parkinson's, diabetes, or a .
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 28, 2019