On the afternoon of July 4, 2020 Laura May (Jubie) Bailey passed away at the age of 76 following a three-month illness. Laura was born on January 7, 1944 to Wilbert Arthur and Helen Lee Jubie in Everett, Washington. Laura grew up in East Everett and spent her adult years raising her family in Marysville and Camano Island communities before settling in Smokey Point.

Laura attended school in Lake Stevens and worked throughout her adult years while raising a family of four children. In 1981 Laura married Bob Bailey in Marysville. Laura was an avid seamstress who lovingly made clothing, blankets, teddy bears and assorted crafts for her children and grandchildren. She was a talented gardener and found joy spending countless hours working in her yard and garden. When she wasn't busy in the yard, you could find her in the kitchen baking pies, cookies and making raspberry jam.

She loved to attend craft fairs in the Fall, occasionally hosting a table to sell her beautiful Christmas tree skirts and table runners. Laura was there for anyone who needed help and will be remembered for her compassionate care of others as well as her fiery personality.

Laura leaves behind her husband of 39 years, Bob, of Arlington and her four children Michael (Alice) Kossak, Duane (Cindy) Kossak, Karen (Joe) Muniz and Brett (Elizabeth) Edwards, 8 Grandchildren, 6 Great-grandchildren, Brothers and sisters Robert Jubie, Harvey (Jan) Jubie, Richard (Maria) Jubie, Larry (Linda) Jubie, Phillip Jubie, Margaret (Duane) Fairweather, David Jubie, Alfred (Kathy) Jubie and Annette (George) Nassar. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and cousins as well as her best friend and confidant Johanna Laplante.

Our family would like to thank the staff at Bethany at Pacific and the staff at Providence Hospital for their care of Laura. Memorials can be made to Providence General Foundation, PO Box 1067, Everett, WA. 98206

January 7, 1944 - July 4, 2020