1927 ~ 2020 Surrounded by those who loved her, on February 12, 2020, after a short illness and realization Trump would still be in office, Laura Mower passed away in Olympia, WA. Laura was born the oldest of three children to Karl and Helen Heinicke in Holyoke, MA. She graduated from Boston University in 1949, and accepted a teaching position in Anacortes, WA. There she met and married the love of her life, Dick Mower. They made their home in Everett, WA, where their two children were born, and she continued her 32-year teaching career at North Junior High and Evergreen Middle School. After retiring from teaching, Laura was a volunteer at Providence General Hospital Colby Campus in Everett and at Providence Hospice. She and Dick continued their love of traveling and saw the world from the decks of many cruise ships. After Dick's death, Laura found a new family of friends at Garden Court Retirement Community, where her laughter filled the dining room. She was a member of the BusyBee Homemakers Club, Retired Teachers of Washington State, and Delta Kappa Gamma. She leaves on this shore her two children: Vickie (Rick Beireis) and Rick (Jan Griffith); two brothers: Karl and Eric; two grandchildren, nieces and nephews, along with several "adopted" family members. Laura will be remembered as a traveler, for her sense of humor, her faith, her constant encouragement of those around her, a champion of women's rights, and the love she freely gave. A memorial will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Garden Court Retirement Community in Everett, WA Please share memories at



