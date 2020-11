Laura passed away, at the age of 100, on September 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Richards. Laura graduated from Everett High School and went on to graduate from PLU with a degree in Education. She taught 2nd and 3rd grades for 28 years, mostly in the Everett School District. Laura was a life-long member of Trinity Episcopal Church where she belonged to St. Catherine's Guild. A private graveside service was held in September.

