Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurel Lee Belden. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

October 31, 1940 - April 16, 2019 On Tuesday, April 16, 2019 Laurel (Lollie) Lee Belden, mother of seven children, passed away at the age of 78, with her son at her side. Lollie was born on October 31, 1940 in Tamarack, ID to Roy Baker and Emma Nielson. Lollie was a loving mother, sister, friend and wife. Lollie was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Belden; and son, Michael Breshears. Lollie is survived by her six children, Tamara Heinrich, Craig Breshears, Shellene Mueller, Sean DiAnda, Tanya Dill and Cory Belden; and her brother, Noel Baker; and sister, Maxine Drake; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lollie was known for her infectious smile and her kind and compassionate spirit. Lollie loved to spend time with her friends and companion, Bob Anderson. She played Tuesday cribbage with her friends, Myrna Nielson, Carol Walker and Dorothy Land. Lollie loved her friends at both the Stanwood Eagles and the Stanwood American Legion and was an active member of the Auxiliary in both. She loved to try new restaurants and take drives with Bob in the country to soak in the scenery. She also loved her Sedro Woolley, WA bunch who she would meet up with every other Thursday. Lollie loved her Monday night bingo at the Legion with her friends Carol Walker, Joan McKean and of course, Bob. She was an avid fan of Wheel of Fortune and made a point of watching every night at 7:00 p.m. She loved to make home- made candy at Christmas and give it to all her friends, a tradition that is carried on by her children. Lollie was also known for her mischievous antics; she once dyed her son, Craig's dog pink while she was visiting him. She always had quick one liners. We would ask her where she was going, and her response was always "to hell and back if I don't find my way". She had a zest for life as shown by her charter membership in the Mat-Su, Alaska Chapter of the Harley Owners Group. Her friends loved and adored her! Lollie will be deeply missed! There will be a "Celebration of Life" for Lollie on May 19, 2019 at the Stanwood American Legion Post 92, 26921 88th Ave NW, Stanwood, WA 98292 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. The Family would love to have you come and share remembrances of our Lollie, she was a wonderful person and will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. Suggested memorial donations to the Stanwood American Legion, Frank Hancock Post 92 or the Stanwood Eagles, FOE 3041



October 31, 1940 - April 16, 2019 On Tuesday, April 16, 2019 Laurel (Lollie) Lee Belden, mother of seven children, passed away at the age of 78, with her son at her side. Lollie was born on October 31, 1940 in Tamarack, ID to Roy Baker and Emma Nielson. Lollie was a loving mother, sister, friend and wife. Lollie was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Belden; and son, Michael Breshears. Lollie is survived by her six children, Tamara Heinrich, Craig Breshears, Shellene Mueller, Sean DiAnda, Tanya Dill and Cory Belden; and her brother, Noel Baker; and sister, Maxine Drake; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lollie was known for her infectious smile and her kind and compassionate spirit. Lollie loved to spend time with her friends and companion, Bob Anderson. She played Tuesday cribbage with her friends, Myrna Nielson, Carol Walker and Dorothy Land. Lollie loved her friends at both the Stanwood Eagles and the Stanwood American Legion and was an active member of the Auxiliary in both. She loved to try new restaurants and take drives with Bob in the country to soak in the scenery. She also loved her Sedro Woolley, WA bunch who she would meet up with every other Thursday. Lollie loved her Monday night bingo at the Legion with her friends Carol Walker, Joan McKean and of course, Bob. She was an avid fan of Wheel of Fortune and made a point of watching every night at 7:00 p.m. She loved to make home- made candy at Christmas and give it to all her friends, a tradition that is carried on by her children. Lollie was also known for her mischievous antics; she once dyed her son, Craig's dog pink while she was visiting him. She always had quick one liners. We would ask her where she was going, and her response was always "to hell and back if I don't find my way". She had a zest for life as shown by her charter membership in the Mat-Su, Alaska Chapter of the Harley Owners Group. Her friends loved and adored her! Lollie will be deeply missed! There will be a "Celebration of Life" for Lollie on May 19, 2019 at the Stanwood American Legion Post 92, 26921 88th Ave NW, Stanwood, WA 98292 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. The Family would love to have you come and share remembrances of our Lollie, she was a wonderful person and will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. Suggested memorial donations to the Stanwood American Legion, Frank Hancock Post 92 or the Stanwood Eagles, FOE 3041 Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close